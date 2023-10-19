Ice Kings crowned! October 19, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 High Prairie Red Wings’ player Braydan Auger (No. 10), middle, skates between two Fox Creek Ice Kings players in the High Prairie regular-season home-opener in the new National Junior Hockey League on Oct. 7. The Red Wings split two games in the first weekend in the 2023-24 season, first losing 10-6 to the Edson Eagles on the road in their season opener Oct. 6 before blasting the Ice Kings 20-6 at home Oct. 6. The Ice Kings came with only seven players and borrowed several Red Wings to play the game. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email