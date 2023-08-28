Hunt continues participation in Great Cycle Challenge August 28, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 August is the month where cyclists from across Canada ride to raise money to fight kids’ cancer. Roberta Hunt, from Kinuso, is raising money through the Great Cycle Challenge to Fight Kids’ Cancer. She says, “Cassidy Davies-Hunt is the little girl’s name who I ride for. I believe it’s my fifth year. This year I’m only riding 150 km as I’m away for two weeks in August. My goal is to raise $2,000 to fight kids’ cancer.” Photo courtesy of Hunt. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email