Huge turnout for Northern Sunrise County anniversary

The Morganter Farms petting zoo brought some very unique animals to the Northern Sunrise County anniversary. Morganter Farms is based in Whitelaw.

Susan Thompson

Express Staff

The live entertainment, petting zoo, bouncy castles and barbeque at Cecil Thompson park brought a huge number of people out to celebrate Northern Sunrise County’s 25th anniversary .



“The County’s Canada Day and 25 Year Anniversary Celebration held on June 26 was a huge success. It was an amazing turnout and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves,” says Northern Sunrise County Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba.



“We want to thank Willy’s Trucking who brought over their BBQ trailer and spent the day cooking 1,000 hamburgers and 700 hotdogs. We also want to thank all of our other sponsors as well as our entertainers.”