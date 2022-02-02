HPSD wants to meet with councils

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division trustees wants to meet with local municipal councils to discuss a variety of issues that concern local communities and rural areas.

At its monthly meeting Jan. 18, the board finalized the letter to councils in municipalities in the HPSD service region, says a news release from HPSD.

“We look forward to discussions regarding the economic development and sustainability of rural communities, along with other issues such as mental health and any other topics your council would like to address,” states the letter signed by Supt. Laura Poloz.

Letters were sent to Big Lakes County, the Town of High Prairie, the M.D. of Smoky River, the Town of Falher, the Village of Donnelly, the M.D. of Lesser Slave River and the Town of Slave Lake.

Board chair Joy McGregor says other municipalities will be invited to discuss issues in the coming months.

“Our board is planning to continue meeting with more local partners including the Town of McLennan and the Village of Girouxville as part of our ongoing work to provide accountability in our education system,” McGregor says.

“We look forward to sitting down with our counterparts and working collaboratively to address common concerns that will ultimately improve the landscape of our rural context.

“We hope that these meetings will bring about positive change through open dialogue,” she adds.

The HPSD board invites each council to meet separately in the next few months to discuss issues of concern.

Each council was asked to select a date to the meet with the school board.

“We are willing to meet in person at a location of your choosing, virtually or in a hybrid fashion,” Poloz writes.