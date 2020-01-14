HPSD updates priorities in 3-year plan

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Priorities have been set by the High Prairie School Division board of trustees in its updated three-year education plan.



At its regular meeting Dec. 18, the board adopted the priorities and three-year plan, says a news release dated Jan. 3.



“We continue to use school and community planning sessions, survey data, and interviews with students, staff, parents, and community members to give us some excellent perspectives on what we are doing well and where we can improve,” says Joyce Dvornek, who chairs the board.



“Data is then incorporated into targeted strategies to facilitate student success and subsequently improve their achievement results.”



Initiatives stem from priorities identified by the board at its strategic planning.



Priorities for 2019-20 focus on quality learning, teaching and relationships.



HPSD will ensure learning success for every student. Staff will grow and strive for a culture of excellence to ensure teaching and leadership success. Quality relationships with parents, local communities, including Indigenous, municipalities, and government ministries will ensure success and supports are in place for every student.



Among the priorities for the new three school years ending in 2022 are as follows: