HPSD promotes Heckbert

Pam Heckbert

High Prairie School Division has promoted Pam Heckbert to assistant superintendent of the Division effective Aug. 25.

She will succeed Margaret Hartman, who is retiring on Aug. 31 after serving the Division for 40 years, reads an HPSD news release March 28.

Heckbert has been the principal of Donnelly Georges P. Vanier School since 2017 and has more than 23 years of experience of teaching.

She has experience and skills as a strategic planner with analyzing data, creating goals and implementing strategies, all through the lens of building consensus with all stakeholders.

Heckbert is also a leadership and capacity builder skilled in identifying strengths in others to collaboratively build and guide efficient teams and committees.

She has her Bachelor of Education with Distinction from the University of Alberta with a major in Instrumental Music and a minor in English Language Arts.

As well, Heckbert has her Master of Education, Educational Studies, from the University of Alberta.

She was nominated for the 2013 Alberta Government Excellence-in- Teaching Award.

Heckbert also has her Grade 8 Piano and Grade 8 Vocal from the Toronto Royal Conservatory of Music.