HPSD nominates Fink for Edwin Parr Award

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Landon Fink

Kinuso School teach- er Landon Fink is the High Prairie School Division nominee for the Edwin Parr Award.



Fink was named by the HPSD board as candidate for the prestigious award for Zone 1 of the Alberta School Boards Association, says an HPSD news release June 18.



The Edwin Parr award is given to a first-year teacher who goes above and beyond in the duties normally expected of a teacher.



School principal Linda Green says Fink deserves the nomination.



“I have worked with many excited and motivated first-year teachers, but Landon’s consistent pursuit of new knowledge, strategies and solutions to support the success of students is beyond what I have experienced previously,” Green says.



“This, combined with a positive outlook, encouraging presence and coach-ability, puts Landon in a very strong position to become a master teacher early in his career.”



Other candidates for the nomination were Blake Skahl of C.J. Schurter School in Slave Lake, Michael Gouge of Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie and Jessie Benoit of G.P. Vanier School in Donnelly.



“Landon is happy to learn about the context of any situation,” says Treva Emter, assistant superintendent of human resources.



“Landon is a team player who works hard to find out about his students.”



Emter alludes to the strengths of Fink.



“He leverages the knowledge and wisdom of other staff members to help him improve his relationships with his students.



“Landon spends a lot of his free time coaching students, which has helped him to build many positive relationships with students.



“His interactions in the classroom and genuine, respectful, humour- ous and kind.



“He goes out of his way to connect with and support students.



“He spends a lot of his free time with students, shooting hoops in the gym and just connecting on a personal level with his students.



“In collegial relationships, Landon is a natural leader who works well with others and is very professionally generous.



“He always volunteers and is very helpful to everyone on staff.



“He is very supportive of his colleagues and goes out of his way to put a positive perspective into many difficult situations.



“He works hard to support his colleagues in an assertive, but respectful way.



“Landon has spent a lot of his time coaching students in volleyball and basketball.



“Landon is the athletic director of the school, which takes up a lot of time to schedule and organize all of the sporting events that occur in and out of the school.



“He is very dedicated to the school and volunteers many hours to coach and support events that happen at the school.



“Landon planned and led the 2019 Terry Fox Run.



“Landon is an eager volunteer who can always be counted on to pitch in and help with whatever needs to be done.”



Fink participated in a career recruitment fair at the University of Saskatchewan and took time away from his classroom to represent the school division.



The Alberta School Boards Association will present 2020 Edwin Parr Awards to the six zone winners at the ASBA fall general meeting scheduled for Nov. 15-17.