HPSD Junior High Track and Field Meet

Braiden Giroux-Twin, of Kinuso School, won the Intermediate Boys Javelin with a toss of 25.53 metres.

Following are the results of the High Prairie School Division Track & Field meet held at the E.W. Pratt High School/Prairie River Junior High School track complex May 17. School abbreviations are as follows: GL – Gift Lake School; GPV – Donnelly Georges P. Vanier School; HPSA – High Prairie St. Andrew’s School; KIN – Kinuso School;RMSS – Slave Lake Roland Michener School. Only the top three listed in each event category; some times and/or scores are not recorded.

Junior Girl’s 100-Metres

Carley Cox, HPSA Dazia Anderson, GL

Junior Girl’s Long Jump

Carley Cox, HPSA, 3.44 metres Valerie Sound, KIN, 2,88 metres Peyton Grayson, KIN, 2.32 metres

Junior Girl’s High Jump

Carley Cox, HPSA, 98 cm

Junior Girl’s Triple Jump

Carley Cox, HPSA, 8.20 metres Peyton Grayson, KIN, 7.50 metres

Junior Girl’s Discus

Myla Brochu, GPV, 17.39 metres Valerie Sound, KIN, 12.35 metres

Junior Girl’s Javelin

Peyton Grayson, KIN, 13.30 metres Myla Brochu, GPV, 12.60 metres Dazia Anderson, GL, 12.22 metres

Junior Girl’s Shot Put

Dazia Anderson, GL 4.82 metres

Intermediate Girl’s 100-Metres

Chantel Weber, HPSA Brooke Giroux, GPV Brenna Garant, GPA

Intermediate Girl’s 200-Metres

Chantel Weber, HPSA

Intermediate Girl’s 400-Metres

Jordan Fillion, KIN

Intermediate Girl’s Long Jump

Maddison Green, RMSS, 3.69 metres Jayla Hesse, HPSA, 3.32 metres Brooke Giroux, GPV, 3.18 metres

Intermediate Girl’s High Jump

Maddison Green, RMSS, 1.11 metres Paige Dupuis, GPV, 109.5 metres Brenna Garant, GPV, 108.5 metres

Intermediate Girl’s Triple Jump

Brooke Giroux, GPV, 7.55 metres Taylor Saitz, KIN, 7.36 metres Jayla Hesse, HPSA, 6.92 metres

Intermediate Girl’s Discus

Jerzie Green, RMSS, 15.74 metres Paige Dupuis, GPV, 15.25 metres Taylor Saitz, KIN, 14.31 metres

Intermediate Girl’s Javelin

Jerzie Green, RMSS, 16.37 metres Taylor Saitz, KIN, 14.13 metres Jordan Fillion, KIN, 13.40 metres

Intermediate Girl’s Shot Put

Richelle Nezcrocle, GL, 7.06 metres Jordan Fillion, KIN, 5.74 metres Gracie Churchill, KIN, 5.15 metres

Senior Girl’s 100-Metres Teagan Laughlin, HPSA

Senior Girl’s 200-Metres

Mackenzie Moore, KIN

Senior Girl’s Long Jump

Teagan Laughlin, HPSA, 31.5 metres Mackenzie Moore, KIN, 3.04 metres

Senior Girl’s High Jump

Teagan Laughlin, HPSA, N/A

Senior Girl’s Triple Jump

Mackenzie Moore, KIN, 6.96 metres

Junior Boy’s 100-Metres

Deacon Anderson, GL Martin Anderson, GL Christian Anderson, GL Hudson Nadon, KIN

Junior Boy’s Long Jump

Martin Anderson, GL, 2.65 metres Deacon Anderson, GL, 2.60 metres Christian Anderson, GL, 2.06 metres

Junior Boy’s High Jump

Deacon Anderson, GL, 1.17 metres Hudson Nadon, KIN 1.04 metres Martin Anderson, GL, 0.99 metres

Junior Boy’s Discus

Martin Anderson, GL, 17.80 metres Deacon Anderson, GL, 17.57 metres Christian Anderson, GL, 16.66 metres

Junior Boy’s Javelin

Hudson Nadon, KIN, 13.20 metres Deacon Anderson, GL, 12.83 metres Christian Anderson, GL, 11.27 metres

Junior Boy’s Shot Put

Christian Anderson GL, 4.69 metres

Intermediate Boy’s 100-Metres

Josh Barore, RMSS. Braiden Giroux-Twin, KIN

Intermediate Boy’s 200-Metres

Kayel Blize, RMSS. Braiden Giroux-Twin, KIN Josh Barore, RMSS

Intermediate Boy’s 400-Metres

Kayel Blize, RMSS Myles Hicks, GPV Alex Dubrule, GPV

Intermediate Boy’s 800-Metres

Myles Hicks, GPV

Intermediate Boy’s 1,500-Metres

Myles Hicks, GPV

Intermediate Boy’s Long Jump

Kayel Blize, RMSS, 4.15 metres Josh Barore, RMSS, 4.13 metres Braiden Giroux-Twin, KIN, 3.92 metres

Intermediate Boy’s High Jump

*1. Myden Doran, GPV, 1.39 metres

*2. Kayel Blize, RMSS, 1.39 metres

Josh Barore, RMSS, 1.22 metres

(*) won tiebreaker

Intermediate Boy’s Triple Jump

Braiden Giroux-Twin, 10.40 metres

Intermediate Boy’s Discus

Dusty Anderson, GL, 27.32 metres Myles Hicks, GPV, 21.50 metres Luke Cunningham, GL, 19.99 metres

Intermediate Boy’s Javelin

Braiden Giroux-Twin, KIN, 25.53 metres Jayden Beaudry, GL, 20.00 metres Dusty Anderson, GL 19.70 metres

Intermediate Boy’s Shot Put Dusty Anderson, GL, 9.10 metres Luke Cunningham, GL, 6.43 metres

Senior Boy’s 100-Metres

Jericho Noskiye, RMSS. Ethan McDonald, RMSS Jesse Johnson, GPV Marnus Kleyn, GPV

Senior Boys 200-Metres

Jericho Noskiye, RMSS

Senior Boy’s Long Jump

Jericho Noskiye, RMSS, 4.60 metres Jed Madrilejos, HPSA, 3.90 metres

Senior Boy’s High Jump

Jed Madrilejos, HPSA, 1.39 metres Jericho Noskiye, RMSS, N/A C.J. Meneice, GPV, N/A

Senior Boys Discus

J.J. Apiladas, RMSS 20.15 metres

Senior Boy’s Javelin

Jericho Noskiye, RMSS, 20.80 metres

Senior Boy’s Shot Put

J.J. Apiladas, RMSS, 7.69 metres

Results courtesy of E.W. Pratt High School.

Dusty Anderson, of Gift Lake School, placed third in Intermediate Boy’s Javelin with a toss of 19.70 metres.