HPSD honours Friends of Education recipient

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre was honoured as the High Prairie School Division nominee for the Friends of Education Award sponsored by the Alberta School Boards Association.

Nominees in the ASBA North Zone were recognized at the ASBA zone awards ceremony Sept. 20 in Peace River, says an HPSD news release dated Sept. 21.

HPSD recognizes the Friendship Centre and its outstanding contributions to education.

Their dedication to students, schools, trusteeship and the community aligns with HPSD’s values.

Their nomination for the award is a well-deserved recognition of their outstanding contrubutions.

The esteemed organization led by executive director Carol Hanlon, has shown unwavering dedication to improve education for students.

The Friendship Centre has forged a close partnership with Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.

Their collaboration addressed a critical need for additional educational opportunities by providing funding for high-cost option classes, benefitting more than Indigenous and non-Indigenous students.

Swimming and shinny hockey options have empowered students with valuable skills and experiences.

The Friendship Centre’s support included the loan of school materials for special events and support for after-hours programs.

The centre’s proactive approach to build relationships with local schools and explore financial support for option classes exemplifies its commitment to education.

Beyond education, the Friendship Centre celebrates multiculturalism, hosts cultural weeks and actively supports local non-profit organizations and community groups.

Their contributions to the community have earn them respect and gratitude.

Six recipients will be recognized provincially by the ASBA at its fall general meeting awards ceremony Nov. 19.