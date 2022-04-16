HPSD appoints Cairns, Smith

High Prairie School Division has appointed Sandra Cairns as its director of business, and Darla Smith as its director of finance, the Division announced April 5.

Together, they assume their roles from former secretary-treasurer Jody Frawley.

Efforts to fill the one position were unsuccessful. A selected candidate was unable to accept the position due to “extenuating circumstances” the new release says.

Having two people serve in the role is not new to HPSD. Before 2016, the responsibilities of the secretary-treasurer were shared between the director of finance and assistant superintendent of business. The positions were amalgamated in 2016 to address staffing and HPSD requirements.

Smith has worked for HPSD for 20 years, Cairns for 15 years.