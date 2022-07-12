A High Prairie man has been nominated by High Prairie School Division for a special award.
At its regular meeting June 21, the board approved Steve McLeod, manager at Freson Bros in High Prairie, as HPSD’s nomination for the Alberta School Boards Association Friends of Education Award for Zone 1.
The award recognizes individuals and organizations who demonstrate they are committed to improving education for students and who have made a significant contribution to education in Alberta.
HPSD announces Friends of Education nominee
A High Prairie man has been nominated by High Prairie School Division for a special award.