High Prairie Elementary School marked Remembrance Day with an assembly Nov. 8 with several members of the High Prairie branch of the Royal Canadian Legion attending. The ceremony was led by students in Chris Langlois’ Grade 4-5L class and Charlene Porisky’s Grade 6P class. Students sang In Flanders Fields and read a Remembrance Day poem War is Not a Video Game. Videos about Veterans and Remembrance Day were also viewed. Videos included Soldier’s Cry and Highway of Heroes.

High Prairie Elementary School marked Remembrance Day with an assembly Nov. 8. Several members of the High Prairie branch of the Royal Canadian Legion attended. The ceremony was led by students in Chris Langlois’ Grade 4-5L class and Charlene Porisky’s Grade 6P class. In the photo is a huge wreath filled with poppies, made by students in Kim Corless’ Grade 1C class. Left-right are Katlynn Speers and Brody Cox.

Holding lighted candles, students in Chris Langlois’ Grade 4-5L class and Charlene Porisky’s Grade 6P class sing In Flanders Fields. Left-right, are Grade 4-5L students Bradley Robinson, Taylor Deynaka, Blake Ernst and Emma Schewa.

Members of the High Prairie branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and the High Prairie RCMP salute during O Canada. Left-right, are Legion Chaplain Pat Duffin, member Tony Belli, Sergeant-at-Arms John Paddon and High Prairie RCMP Const. Nicolas Malherbe.