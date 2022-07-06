HP woman facing charges

A 35-year-old High Prairie woman is one of two people facing charges after a break-in at a downtown business in Grande Prairie.

Grande Prairie police report a business on the 11000 block of 100 Street was broken into June 26. After review of video surveillance and patrols of the area, police identified two vehicles and a hotel room associated with the suspects. Both were arrested and also wanted on outstanding warrants.

During the search, police recovered stolen property from the business, clothing worn by the suspects during the break-in, a small amount of a substance believed to be crystal meth, and brass knuckles.

Michael Siemens, 30, of Bezanson, Alta, is charged with two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to an order, two counts of possession of property under $5,000 obtained by crime, and a single count of unauthorized use of a prohibited weapon. He was released from custody on a release order to appear in Grande Prairie provincial court July 18 to enter pleas to charges.

The High Prairie woman also faces charges but is not named because charges are unsworn.