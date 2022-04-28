HP Red Wings Day proclaimed

In case you missed it, April 14 was High Prairie Red Wings Day!

Council agreed to the proclamation at its April 12 meeting in recognition of the team’s second straight title in Greater Metro Hockey League West Division play.

The Red Wings swept the Edson Eagles in the four-game final series March 28.

“Whereas, there are signs of High Prairie Red Wings pride everywhere in our town and region as our hometown team marched to a league championship,” cites part of the proclamation.

“And whereas, the High Prairie Red Wings had an incredible year with winning every game except for one over the course of the season including playoffs.”