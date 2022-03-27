HP Outstanding Citizen nominations open

After an absence of one year, the Town of High Prairie is again asking for nominations for its Outstanding Citizen award.

Council will honour one individual for 2020 and 2021.

Council will recognize a High Prairie and area resident who enhances the quality of life in High Prairie by preserving, promoting and carrying out positive and significant small town community values and traits, read the nomination form.

Nomination forms can be picked up at the town office or printed online.

Deadline to submit is March 31, no exceptions.

General inquires can be directed to the town office at [780] 523-3388 or email reception@highprairie.ca