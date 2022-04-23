HP Minor Soccer plans return in May

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Minor soccer in High Prairie is returning after being cancelled by COVID-19 restrictions the past two years.

High Prairie and District Minor Soccer Association kicks off the season May 16 with action Monday and Wednesday nights at St. Andrew’s School.

Registration continues for players from ages 3-16 years until the opening night, president Alice Salon says.

“Parents are very excited to register their children and the kids are ready to be playing soccer on the field again,” Salon says.

Soccer nights start at 5 p.m with the younger players.

The season continues until June 22 and ends with a barbecue June 25.

Parents and players are reminded that closed-toe shoes and shin pads are mandatory to play.

A designated area will also be set up on soccer nights for children under-3 to play with soccer balls.

Parents must accompany their children.

“We feel that some families have younger children and want their older kids to join soccer and the little ones are left to watch,” Salon says.

“The smaller kids can kick some balls and run around and have fun.”

Organizers also plan to form a team of older players to play against teams from other communities. Salon says the team will be formed after registration closes May 16.

Volunteers are also needed.

“We are looking for volunteers to coach and assist on the field,” Salon says.

“We always struggle to find coaches and help get all the players organized and get them playing.”

She is also encouraged by new support from local businesses.

“I was also approached by some businesses that are willing to donate to our association and we’re extremely grateful for the amazing business owners,” Salon says.

The association looks forward to another successful and safe season.

“We will still meet to talk about some things to consider when playing since we all know COVID is still here and we want the players to have fun but still advocate for everyone’s safety.”

To register or volunteer, phone Salon at [780] 291-0777 or email to sebastiancayanong@gmail.com.

Portable toilets will be on site during soccer nights for the convenience of everyone.