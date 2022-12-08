HP Light-Up attracts big crowd

Close to 1,000 people gathered for the 34th annual High Prairie Winter Light-Up at the Town of High Prairie Civic Square Nov. 25 to kick off the Christmas season. It was one of the mildest nights for Light-Up as the temperature was about 4C with a slight wind. The High Prairie Community Beautification Association was pleased the community event returned after gatherings were banned in 2020-21 during COVID restrictions. A parade downtown led the event. After the lights were turned on by Santa Claus, people enjoyed the lights and decorations and went into the fire hall for refreshments and a visit with Santa. Many stores also extended their business hours to encourage shoppers.

Brinley Killeen, 5, of High Prairie, left, and her younger sister Brielle Killeen, 4, tell Santa Claus what they want for Christmas.

Santa’s Workshop in the old tourism booth is brightly lit up with an inflatable Santa Claus standing at the front door.

A large inflatable snowman is popular part of the light-up for young children such as Grayson Prevost, 3, of Peace River, left, and Zarah Auger, 5, of Peavine.

Christmas lights and decorations in the High Prairie Civic Square were popular for group photos. Left-right, are Jennifer Willier, of Sucker Creek, Jocelyn Horseman, of Grouard, Arriah Okemow, 4, of Sucker Creek, Melissa Willier, of Sucker Creek, and Nathan Okemow, of Sucker Creek.