A variety of music and art was featured at the second annual Inter.Sect Art and Music Festival held at the High Prairie Rodeo Grounds from Aug. 11-14. About 400 people attended the event organized by Levi Quartly, of High Prairie, and founder of Dropoganda Productions. Music, art, graffiti exhibitions, workshops, vendors’ markets, and art walk, a vendors’ village, children’s activities and camping were all part of the festival.

Ryan Weiss, of Edmonton, paints a mural entitled Inter.Sect to reflect the name of the art and music festival. He use spray paint to create the mural.