Hot wings!

High Prairie Red Wing player Benny Yellowknee, right, handles the puck as Gibbon Pioneer player Mike Dobbs follows behind during Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action Feb. 4 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings cruised to two more decisive wins in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action last week.

The Red Wings crushed the visiting Gibbons Pioneers 10-1 Feb. 4 and scaled the Mackenzie Mountaineers 8-1 on the road Feb. 5.

Benny Yellowknee scored a pair of goals against the short-handed Pioneers as the Red Wings led 2-1 after the first period and 6-1 after two.

Reece Hopfner, Dayton Shantz, Theo Cunningham, Harlan Noskiye, Keaton Auger, Kelton Noskiye, Nolan Noskey and Bryson Dallaire also scored for High Prairie.

The Red Wings turned the Sports Palace into a shooting range as High Prairie outshot Gibbons 112-12.

Ethan Bower had a relatively slack game in goal for the Red Wings.

High Prairie hammered 47 shots in the first period, 37 in the second and 28 in the third.

The score may have been higher after the first period when the Red Wings hit the goal post or crossbar six times.

Kaden Desjarlais and Hopfner each scored twice in Mackenzie as the Red Wings led 1-0 after the first period and 5-1 after two periods.

Paydin Young, Gabe Blais, Jonas Smith and Braydan Auger also scored.

Brad Roncin was in net as the Red Wings outshot the Mountaineers 59-31.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the home game was a good opportunity to give the younger players more game action.

“It allowed some of our developing players to get into the lineup against Gibbons to give them a shot as they deserve the ice time,” Meyaard says.

The Red Wings had a strong game in Mackenzie in an arena filled with energy from local fans.

“Our boys played a solid 60 minutes and continued to set the historic streak,” Meyaard says.

With an undefeated record of 33 victories in the regular season, the Red Wings extended their winning streak to 57 over two seasons.

High Prairie was scheduled to play in Edson Feb. 11 and at home Feb. 13 versus Slave Lake.

The Red Wings visit the Northern Alberta Tomahawks in Enoch on Feb 18 and host the Fox Creek Ice Kings Feb. 20.