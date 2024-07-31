Hot tub still on hold as council examines options

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace River residents and visitors to the Peace Regional Pool will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the much-anticipated new hot tub.

More than two years ago, the Town was made aware of extensive repairs that had to be completed to existing structures at the pool, including the hot tub, with tenders being requested for its repair.

“The Town found that the hot tub had developed new leaks when the pool and hot tub reopened after the Covid shutdown,” says Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“The Town had contractors examine the hot tub and received information that the leak was extensive, and the best way forward would be to replace the hot tub and the pipes leading from it to the control room where its chemical balance is maintained,” she adds.

The work required would include major construction and repairs to a number of areas around the hot tub.

“The initial budget was based on a forecasted budget to demolish and replace the current hot tub and design a new one with the piping,” says Manzer of the initial $750,000 budget allocated to the project.

“Once the new hot tub design was approved by (Alberta Heath Services), a tender was advertised. Only one contractor bid, and the bid was well over the expected cost and the total project costs had become $1.3 million.”

As a result of the anticipated project cost of $1.3 million, the Town has had to delay going ahead with the replacement for the time being.

“Because the costs were well outside the expected budget for the hot tub replacement, administration decided to bring the project back to 2025 budget deliberations,” Manzer says.

“Many pool patrons were also regularly using the hot tub as part of their regular pool routines, and so they have been missing the therapeutic effects of the hot tub for several years. Many still attend the pool but some do not as the hot tub is not useable,” she adds.

Not having a hot tub has affected all ages of people in the community and visitors to the pool.

“The Town needs to find the money to do the project,” Manzer explains.

“The Town will discuss the issue and could decide to re-issue the tender to gain more contractor applicants by perhaps changing the timelines for the work or things to lower the costs.”