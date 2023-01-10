Hot tub due for demolition

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace Regional Pool is facing a change in normal operations as the hot tub is now closed to be demolished for replacement.

“The pool was found to be leaking in the spring of 2022 and we initially closed to analyze the reason for the leaks,” says Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“That initial investigation determined that the leaking was more extensive than anticipated and the hot tub could only be fixed by demolishing it and installing a new tub,” she adds.

The Peace Regional Pool is the only indoor pool within 90 km that is open year-round. Manzer notes the exception to this is the annual September shutdown for maintenance.

“It is anticipated that it (the hot tub) will be closed until the end of September 2023,” says Manzer.

“Demolition is happening this month and then the plans and tendering for the installation of the new tub will happen, with installation this September.”

The total cost of the hot tub replacement has been budgeted at $540,000, including demolition, engineering, design, and new construction.

“It is an important amenity used by many swimmers and other pool users including those who use it for physical therapeutic health reasons,” says Manzer.

The pool sees on average over 65,000 visitors per year, and offers swimming, life guarding and aqua exercise classes.

“We have an active swim club that uses it for practices and competitions, families and all ages enjoy its accessibility and programs,” says Manzer.

The pool will remain open during demolition and construction phases of the hot tub.