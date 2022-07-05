Honey Festival chair praises all for job well done

Workers at Peace River Honey, based in Guy, get into the spirit in the Falher Honey Festival Parade.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The popular Falher Honey Festival was back June 17-19 after being cancelled by COVID-19 restrictions the past two years.

And the cloudy and rainy weather on June 18 did not dampen the spirits.

“Overall, we are very happy with Honey Fest’s return after the pandemic,” says James Bell, who chairs the festival committee.

“Considering we had no co-ordinator this year, the shortened timeline and the [cloudy and rainy] weather we had, I would call it a success.”

Despite the weather, those who attended enjoyed the festivities and many activities moved indoors at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex.

“Everyone was happy to have the Honey Fest back, the rain held off for the parade, which was very much a relief and overall, everyone enjoyed the activities,” Bell says.

“Luckily, no events were cancelled due to the weather.”

Club Chevaliers was packed with a sold-out crowd at a dinner and opening ceremonies on the evening June 17, he says.

An Indigenous component was added to the festival.

During the ceremonies, greetings were expressed by Keith Laboucan, a Knowledge Keeper from Driftpile Cree Nation.

“We feel it’s important to recognize the land and the people that we have here before the colonization and settlement of the area,” Bell says.

“Plus, I believe, that any chance we have to expand our horizons with other another culture, we should take it.”

Celebrating the honey industry in the region, the festival hosted the National Bee Diagnostic Centre from Northwestern Polytechnic, formerly called Grande Prairie Regional College.

A vehicle show-and- shine on Main Street, mini-market market, bee beard demonstration, children’s activities, petting zoo, special entertainment, slow-pitch softball tournament were also part of the fun.

Organizers are committed to continue the annual event.

“The plan moving forward is to build off this momentum to continue hosting the Honey Festival,” Bell says.

He thanks everyone who attended and supported Honey Fest 2022, along with committee members, volunteers and sponsors.