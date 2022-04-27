Holy STARS! An increase!

In tough economic times where the Alberta government is slashing several programs, some good news was announced March 25.

The Alberta government announced its contribution to Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service [STARS] was more than doubling to more than $15 from $7 million.

“That means Alberta’s government will cover approximately half of STARS’ base operating costs – up from about 23 per cent,” reads a new release.

McLennan town council received the news and discussed it briefly at their April 11 meeting.

“Good news the Province is doing something good,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.

“[STARS] uses their funds effectively,” added Councillor Margaret Jacob.

The extra funding should alleviate the pressure on STARS for fundraising and the ask from area municipalities.

“This significant increase in investment will allow STARS’ highly specialized medical crews to continue serving Albertans, especially in rural communities,” said Premier Jason Kenney.

STARS has bases in Calgary, Edmonton and Grande Prairie. In 2019-20, it flew 1,255 missions, about 92.6 per cent of all helicopter air ambulance missions in Alberta.