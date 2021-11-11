Holy Family will try, try again

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

No one stepped forward to serve on the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division board of trustees in Ward 2 McLennan in the Oct. 18 municipal election leaving the seat vacant.

However, Holy Family’s board of trustees agreed at their Oct. 29 meeting to call a byelection in another attempt to fill the seat, says a news release from Holy Family.

Nomination Day is set for Nov 18. Candidates must submit their completed nomination forms to the HFCRD central office in Peace River at 10307-99 St. or Ecole Providence School in McLennan at 151-3 Ave. NW during regular business hours anytime between now and noon on nomination day.

In order to be eligible for the nomination, candidates must be eligible to vote in the byelection, be Catholic, be a resident of Ward 2, and not be otherwise ineligible or disqualified as outlined in Sections 22, and 23 of the Local Authorities Election Act.

If more than one candidate comes forward, the byelection will occur Thursday, Dec. 16. In the event only one candidate comes forward, that candidate will be acclaimed as the Ward 2 trustee. In the event no candidates come forward, nominations will re-open the day following nomination day from 10 a.m. to noon and will remain open for five business days and will close if a candidate comes forward within those five days.

All interested candidates are encouraged to call returning officer Nick Masvikeni at the HFCRD central office at [780] 624-3956 to have any questions answered.

Printed nomination packages can be made available upon request.