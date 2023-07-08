Holy Family tops in Toonies for Tuition

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division has won an award in a national fundraising campaign.

Holy Family won the Toonies for Tuition Trophy Challenge, says a Holy Family news release dated June 29.

Holy Family raised a total of $6,520.10 since the annual Canadian Catholic School Trustees Association fundraiser launched in early October.

The award from the association recognizes Holy Family as raising the most money per capita in Canada.

Board chair Kelly Whalen commends the students and schools for their commitment and effort.

“Part of being a good Catholic and Christian is being charitable and sharing with others in need,” Whalen says.

“The board is proud of the students and staff for helping families across our country and I look forward to seeing our division back in the competition in the new school year.”

Supt. Betty Turpin also congratulates students and schools.

“We are extremely fortunate to be a part of such caring communities,” Turpin says.

“Our schools did different types of fundraisers and were very creative.”

Holy Family School in Grimshaw and Rosary School in Manning raised the most per-capita. Both schools were treated to an ice cream party for their contributions.

Toonies for Tuition is a fundraiser to assist families who want to send their children to a Catholic school in a province or territory where Catholic education is not totally funded.

Catholic Schools in British Columbia, Manitoba and Nunavut are partially funded by government. However, in Quebec and the Mari- times, no government funding is provided by the provincial government.

Local schools also include St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie, Ecole Providence in McLennan, Good Shepherd School and Glenmary School in Peace River, in addition to Holy Family School and Rosary School.