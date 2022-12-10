Holy Family records $1M+ deficit

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division approved its audited financial statements for the year ending Aug. 31 at a special meeting Nov. 28.

Holy Family recorded revenue of $31,123,938 and expenses of $32,175,254 for a deficit of $1,051,316.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange granted a request from Holy Family to allocate $1,050,000 from Holy Family’s operating reserves for capital projects at Good Shepherd School in Peace River and St. Stephen’s School in Valleyview.

Deficits were reported in the transportation and the operations and maintenance departments. The main reason is the high and rising costs of fuel and maintenance supplies.