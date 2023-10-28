Holy Family names Silva new sec-treasurer

Zachary Silva

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division welcomes Zachary Silva as the new secretary-treasurer.

He comes with experience after working with northern school divisions and other government entities and a wide variety of non-profit organizations, says a HFCRD news release Oct. 19.

Supt. Betty Turpin says Silva is a good addition to the school division.

“We are pleased to welcome Zachary to HFCRD and Peace River and I look forward to work with him,” Turpin says.

He models a progressive leadership approach to achieve desired organizational outcomes and create operational efficiencies that strengthen the organizational structures and support a cohesive and well-functioning team.

Silva previously worked as a manager with a public practice accounting firm that serves northern Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

He was born and raised in Brampton, Ont., and lived in Yellowknife, NWT, the past five years.

Silva holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Trent University in Ontario and is a recognized member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.

He succeeds former corporate secretary-treasurer Nicholas Masvikeni, who started with HFCRD on Aug. 17, 2020.