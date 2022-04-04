Holy Family extends invitation

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division is inviting all parents and guardians to attend a special evening presentation about supporting student metal health April 6 from 7-8 p.m.

The virtual presentation features child psychologist Dr. Jody Carrington, who is well-known across Alberta for her big heart combined with hilarious wit. She has a Ph.D. in clinical psychology and has vast experience working with major institutions and in a thriving clinical practice.

Carrington has presented at many conferences and school divisions, and is always a crowd favourite. She has also written two books that have climbed the Amazon Best Sellers List.

Those interested are asked to register in advance at https://nrlcnet/program/8406. After registering, you will be sent a Zoom link to attend.