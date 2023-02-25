Holy Family Catholic Regional Division welcomes Ukrainian students

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division has received funding to support Ukrainian students enrolled in its schools.

Good Shephard School and Glenmary School in Peace River have some of the 11 students, says an HFCRD news release dated Jan. 31.

Other students are enrolled in St. Stephen’s School in Valleyview and Rosary School in Manning.

Funding of $5,500 per student was announced Nov. 14 by the provincial government to support students who immigrated to Canada from Ukraine in the past 12 months since Russia instigated war in Ukraine.

HFCRD Supt. Betty Turpin says Holy Family welcomes the opportunity to support the newcomers.

“Our goal is always to give all our students the best education in a caring, safe and Christ-centred environment . . .therefore, we want to do everything we can to make these students’ transition to a new community and new school as seamless as possible.”

Some schools hired individuals from the community, who are fluent in the Ukrainian language, to offer individual student support and classroom support.

“Our goal is to put program support in place so that students can be successful,” Turpin says.