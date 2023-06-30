Holy Family Catholic Regional Division honours longtime employees

· by · 0

Richard Froese
South Peace News

Several longtime staff at Holy Family Catholic Regional Division are being acknowledged for various milestone years of service to the Division.

Across the division, 48 staff members are being honoured for their service with schools in Peace River, Grimshaw, High Prairie, Valleyview and Manning, says a HFCRD news release dated June 19.

Supt. Betty Turpin congratulates each recipient.

“. . .whether someone is being recognized for 35 years or five years, we are blessed and thankful for their contributions over the years,” Turpin says.

Some recipients chose to receive their long-service awards at year-end school events. Others will be recognized at the division’s 2023-24 school year opening day celebration and Mass Aug. 30.

Following is a list of recipients:

Peace River Good Shepherd School

20 Years
Hanna Buruma
Jane Larson
Natalie Whittaker

15 Years
Erin McFaddin

10 Years
Jodi Dell
Laurie Goyetche
Lindsey Horosko

5 Years
Annika Boutin
Julie Cestra-DeVries
Megan Fletcher
Marie Zbeeshko

Peace River Glenmary School

15 Years
Cherise Himer
Donna Mattie

10 Years
Ashley Gagnon

5 Years
Ruel Capili
Alyssa Hickley
Marissa Veitch

Central Office

15 Years
Yvonne Dollevoet
Susan Dunn

10 Years
Amy McIntyre
Lori Moon
Lorraine Ungarian

5 Years
Della Jones
Shane O’Connor

High Prairie St. Andrew’s School

35 Years
Robert Pardell

25 Years
Leigh Blackhurst

15 Years
Amy Keshen
Maureen Wilson

10 Years
Colette Caron
Kelsey Voysey

5 Years
Tiffany Belesky
Laura Cannon
Nicole Chalifoux
Patrick Lambton
Alicia Milner

Grimshaw Holy Family School

20 Years
Jennifer Bilyk

15 Years
Laurie Cooper
Lori Lorencz
Marie White

10 Years
Adele Alexander
Paul Marceau

5 Years
Allison Hill

Valleyview St. Stephen’s School

20 Years
Keely Flaherty
Claudette Herman

15 Years
Jeanette Bradley
Walter MacDonald

Manning Rosary School

15 years
Dorothy Broadhead

Share this post

Post Comment