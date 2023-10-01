Holy Family boosts emergency preparedness

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new health and safety program has been introduced by Holy Family Catholic Regional Division (HFCRD) to increase emergency preparedness and responses.

Holy Family signed a contract to work with Hour Zero, an Edmonton-based company that focuses on managing incident reporting, facilitating school-specific training, school emergency plans and all other aspects of a health and safety management system, says an HRCRD news release Sept. 12.

Supt. Betty Turpin says the new program will provide added safety measures.

“There is no such thing as being too prepared for worst-case scenarios,” Turpin says.

“It’s good to have more tools, training and other resources for our schools and parents to utilize so they can feel confident that their children are in a safe environment that is ready for any scenario.”

Occupational and Health and Safety co-ordinator Shane O’Connor strongly supports the new program.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to utilize this program and work closely with our community partners to help safeguard our students, our staff and respective communities,” O’Connor says.

“We will soon have training and other information parents can access so keep a look out for that in the future.”

Hour Zero has several tools and resources available on its website hour-zero.com.

Holy Family includes Glenmary School and Good Shepherd School in Peace River, St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie and Ecole Providence in McLennan.