High Prairie’s biggest party is ready to roll!

Jerrod Cunningham’s family is ready for the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Aug. 2-3. An anonymous donor paid for new duds for the family just in time of the big event. Left-right are Kelly Cunningham, Jerrod Cunningham, Charlie Cunningham and A1 Western Wear Tack and Gifts owner Teresa Yanishewski.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

World-class entertainment returns to High Prairie after a three-year absence when the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo rolls into town Aug. 2-3.

Unfortunately, some of the traditional events rodeo lovers have grown to appreciate will not be held this year, due to circumstances beyond the HP Elks control, but some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the world return to give everyone thrills and spills.

Events begin Aug. 2 when High Prairie Victory Life Church holds a rodeo breakfast from 9-11 a.m. Price is by donation. Menu items include pancakes, sausages, and beverages. All profits will go toward the Elks.

The always spectacular parade begins at 11 a.m. but the parade route has changed. Please see page 11 for the map. Rules regarding handing out candy remain the same as in the past. Of most importance is float entries are asked to make every effort to not throw candy from floats; handing out candy by accompanying walkers is OK.

The first of two rodeo performances occurs at 1:30 p.m. at the Elks Stampede Grounds. For 60 years, the Elks have attracted world-class rodeo action to High Prairie. Once again, the very best will test their skills on stock provided by Duane Kesler Rodeo Inc. and Shaw Cattle Company.

The second day of action begins at 2:30 p.m.

There are many other activities occurring. Look forward to the crowning of a new Rodeo Queen. Miss Rodeo High Prairie, Shelby Cook will hand over her crown to one of two contestants: Kirsten Burder or Rory Seely. See their profiles on page 12.

The grand entry will again be performed by the High Prairie Wranglers, a team of precision riders. They practice for months before the rodeo so be sure to give them a big hand.

The beer gardens will be opening in the afternoon, and Donny Lee will be gracing the stage for an evening of dancing both nights of the rodeo [please see page 13].

This year, there are no fireworks, ATV raffle or pony raffle but the calf scramble remains. Due to COVID impact still being felt around the world, the usual sponsors could not get ATVs for the raffle. Regarding the pony raffle a pony could not be found for the raffle. Sadly, mutton bustin’ is also gone as the Elks could not get insurance for the event.

Miss Rodeo Canada will also not be making an appearance but rodeo clown Ricky Ticky Wanchuk returns to provide his usual brand of humour and West Coast Amusements returns to provide midway fun for the entire family.

Many prizes and draws, concessions, games of chance and beer gardens round out the fun at the Stampede Grounds.

A fitting touch to this years Stampede is the choice of parade marshal. Retired Dr. Robin and Vivien Laughlin were chosen for the honour this year.