High Prairie School Division students raise $8,000+ in Terry Fox School Run October 26, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 High Prairie School Division schools raised more than $8,000 in the annual national Terry Fox School Run on Sept. 22. Ecole Routhier School in Falher raised $4,616.25 – the most money raised by any school in the division, says an HPSD news release. The photo shows students from High Prairie Elementary School in the Terry Fox School Run on Sept. 21. Left-right are, Grade 5 students Jace Pilkey, Liam Lennie, A.J. Mouallem, Mikael Feschuk, Allegra Dubrule, Zendaya Laboucan, Khair Bhardwaj and Scarlett Wilson-Willier.