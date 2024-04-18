High Prairie School Division names Hinds new numeracy co-ordinator

Hillary Hinds

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Hillary Hinds has been appointed the new co-ordinator of numeracy for High Prairie School Division.

She will bring an extensive background in mathematics education to her new role starting in the 2024-25 school year, says an HPSD news release dated April 8.

Hinds has been serving as vice-principal at E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie since November 2022.

As the co-ordinator, she will be responsible to lead the Division’s numeracy initiative and ensure the curriculum is effectively implemented and support learners to achieve approved learning outcomes.

Her role will also encompass policy development, organizational management and community engagement, all aimed at fostering a welcoming, caring and inclusive learning environ- ment.

Professionally, Hinds has demonstrated her commitment to educational excellence through various positions. She has served as principal at Slave Lake Koinonia Christian School, a math consultant for the Meadow Lake Tribal Council, and mathematics lecturer at several educational institutions including the University of the West Indies and the University College of the Caribbean.

Her experience in leading educational initiatives, along with her hands-on teaching in mathematics and related fields, has equipped her with the skills to effectively lead and enhance numeracy programming in the school division.

Hinds has a Masters of Science in Teaching and Learning from Nova Southeastern University, a Bachelor’s Degree in Education with a focus on mathematics from the University of the West Indies and a Diploma in Teaching specializing in mathematics and social studies from Mico Teachers College.

She also has a Masters in Education in Curriculum and Instruction.