High Prairie Repertoire dancers participated in ‘Live to Dance’ March 27 in Slave Lake at the Legacy Centre. The event was organized by former Slave Lake resident Reanna Maitland. The day included classes instructed by Briggs Gibbins of Stony Plain, followed by a performance in the evening. Dance students from High Prairie and Slave Lake participated.

Zaida Auger Madina Sharkawi Kelly Cox Blake Ernst