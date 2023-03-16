High Prairie RCMP target ‘hot spots’ to curb crime

High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Bryce Tarzwell urges citizens to be vigilant in reporting criminal and suspicious activity to help curb crime.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Property crime was a growing concern for High Prairie RCMP in 2022.

S/Sgt. Bryce Tarzwell says the problem continues.

“The concern right now is the amount of theft, more specifically, rural property theft and crime,” says Tarzwell, who notes police are taking action.

“We have implemented a proactive patrol, which is targeting the crime ‘hot spots’.”

Police haven’t reported any major increase in any area of crime, but he expects it could change in the coming weeks.

“With warmer weather around the corner, criminals become more brazen,” Tarzwell says.

High Prairie police responded to 5,846 calls in 2022, a three per cent increase from the 2021 total of 5,661, he says.

Tarzwell says the detachment has received more calls of theft, thanks to local citizens.

“We are seeing more calls in regards to theft that people would consider petty and previously not call police,” Tarzwell says.

He urges people to be on the lookout for crime and call police.

“I encourage everyone to call police if a crime has been committed against them,” Tarzwell says.

“No crime is too small in the eyes of the High Prairie RCMP.

“Be vigilant and not afraid to report.

“Any information we receive can help in possibly solving multiple crimes as well as putting our best foot forward when offenders are caught.”

Police appreciate support from the community.

“Thank you to all the citizens and business owners we police for their continued support and taking real ownership of their community,” Tarzwell says.

On a positive note, assault-related calls were down by 10 per cent from 2021, firearms files were down close to 15 per cent.

By numbers, police recorded 359 assault calls in 2022, down from 393 in 2021 and 60 firearms calls in 2022, down from 70 in 2021.

He believes those incidents dropped because of police presence, response time and education.

Crime-prevention programs are being considered in the community.

Citizens On Patrol (COP) program may start in the coming months, he says, initiated by a local group of citizens or organization as a partner with the RCMP.

In the near future, Tarzwell says the High Prairie RCMP plans to offer a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED walkthrough of business areas.

The program is designed to identify environmental flaws that can potentially increase crime, such as the lack of lighting in dark alleys or undesirable places where people can linger.

To report criminal or suspicious activity, phone High Prairie RCMP at (780)-523-3370 or phone CrimeStoppers at (1-800)-222-TIPS (8477).