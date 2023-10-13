High Prairie Quilt Guild Show & Sale Oct. 14-15

It is an event many look forward to each year.

The High Prairie Quilt Guild will be holding its annual Show & Sale Oct. 14-15 at the High Prairie Curling Rink.

Viewers can expect to see over 100 different quilts with dazzling patterns, themes and colours. Some will be for sale, others not.

Door prizes, a merchant mall with several vendors attending, a 10 for $5 draw, silent auction and viewer’s choice to select the best quilts in the show will all be part of the fun. The annual raffle for three prizes costs $2 per ticket.

Admission is $5 each day. Doors open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15.