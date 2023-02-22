High Prairie Native Friendship Centre hosting Agency Fair

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre is hosting an Agency Fair at the High Prairie Legion Hall Feb. 22 from 1-6 p.m.

The fair is being held to help people discover what local services are available, which ones are right for you, and to find out more information on what programs and services are available in the High Prairie area.

A few of the agencies tentatively attending include Native Counselling Services , the Children’s Resource Council, Northern Association for FASD, Blue Heron, the High Prairie Municipal Library, Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council, Heart River Housing, High Prairie Victim Services, and more.

Door prizes will be raffled off at each table.