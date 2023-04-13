High Prairie Gun Show returns April 15-16

The annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsmen Show is April 15-16. Above, High Prairie business Glamour and Gear was one of several gun dealers at the 2022 show. Left-right, are Jacob Paluck and Tayler Lanteigne, both of Peace River, and store owner Tracy Sherkawi.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Excitement is building for the 20th annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsmen Show all set for April 15-16.

“We expect 4,000-5,000 visitors over the weekend,” says Darrell Basarab, who chairs the organizing committee of the High Prairie Fish and Game Association.

The show has something for everyone and features recreation, business, home, clothing, food, crafts and more.

All three venues will be full with about 50 vendors in the gun room in the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre, about 60 vendors – including home-based businesses – in the Artisans’ Market located in the curling rink and causeway and about 40 vendors in the Sports Palace.

The longtime organizer notes it has become one of the most popular gun and sportsmen shows in Alberta.

Baasarab adds the annual show attracts vendors and visitors from all over Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

The gun show will be open April 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

He says the popular gun raffle is back. Tickets will be available at the show with first prize of a Savage 125 Anniversary rifle 6.5 Creedmoor with scope valued at $2,500.

Second prize is a Winchester SX4 semi-automatic shotgun 12 GA valued at $1,645 and third prize is a Savage MK2 BTVS bolt action .22LR rifle valued at $735.

Before the show, tickets are available in High Prairie at NAPA Auto Parts, Allan’s Welding, Glamour and Gear and members of the fish and game association.

The draw is scheduled for April 16 at 3 p.m.

A banquet and barbecue supper is scheduled for April 15 at the Edmo Peyre Hall at the High Prairie Pro Rodeo Grounds.

Organizers are also seeking more volunteers to serve in various roles.

For more event information, phone Basarab at (780) 507-0051 or email hpfishandgame@hotmail.com.

Anyone wishing to volunteer, may phone Deanna Basarab at (780) 536-7495.