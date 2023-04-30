High Prairie football registration May 1

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High school and bantam football teams in High Prairie are gearing up for spring training and recruiting players.

High Prairie and Area Football Society is holding registration night May 1 at E.W. Pratt High School from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Players entering Grades 10-12 in September may sign up for the High Prairie Renegades high school team that plays in the Mighty Peace Football League.

Those starting in Grades 6-9 in September may register for the High Prairie Outlaws who play in the Peace Country Bantam Football League.

Practice starts May 3 at 5 p.m. at the Pratt field.

Coaching staff and board members will be present at registration night.

Seasons in both leagues are scheduled to start in early September and run until early November.