High Prairie Food Bank harvests donation

The Town of High Prairie presented a cheque for $5,400 to the High Prairie and District Food Bank on Dec. 21 as the amount received from renting town-owned land. Standing, left-right, are High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont, Sharlie Zabolotniuk, daughter of David Zabolotniuk, and Hayden L’Hirondelle, 3.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and District Food Bank reaped another harvest of funds during the Christmas season.

A cheque for $5,400 was presented to food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont from Mayor Brian Panasiuk on Dec. 21.

The amount includes the rental fee from crop producer David Zabolotniuk for leasing the town land in the west industrial area in 2023, the 11th year of the project.

“It’s a win-win for all partners,” Panasiuk says.

“The town is happy to donate this to the food bank because it helps a lot of people in our region.”

Zabolotniuk was not available for the cheque presentation.

He values the opportunity to produce and provide food to people.

“Farmers feed the world and I want to support local people,” Zabolotniuk has said in the past.

The food bank is pleased with continued support and partnership as demand rises.

“The board and staff are very grateful for the years of support from the Town of High Prairie and David Zabolotniuk,” Dumont says.

She says donations of food and funding are more than welcome as many residents face difficult economic times.

“We are finding that many people are having a hard time due the high cost of living and rising prices of food, housing, utilities, fuel and other things,” Dumont says.

That has seen the food bank busier.

“Demand was steady throughout the year,” Dumont says.

“We have been busy with applications the past few months.”

The food bank appreciates donations from the community.

“We have been very fortunate to have many organizations and businesses that have hosted many fundraisers or food drives for the food bank in 2023,” Dumont says.

“The food bank board and staff thank all organizations, businesses and the public who have supported the food bank over the years.”

She says donations are always welcome.

“People can donate food at the food bank or to either two High Prairie grocery stores Freson Bros. and Wholesale Market,” Dumont says.

The food bank continues to seek other funding support continue to provide the service.

“We look for different grants or funding to assist the food bank to support us with operations, such as purchasing food,” Dumont says.

For more information about donations, phone the food bank at (780)-523-5777.