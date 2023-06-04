High Prairie Filipino community aids wildfire victims

Volunteers from the LuzViMinda Filipino Canadian Organization – High Prairie collected personal health products in a donation drive May 19 for wildfire victims. Left-right, are LFCO board member Elizabeth Brulotte, LFCO member Hayna Zier, LFCO auditor Christine Naranjo, LFCO member Joy Holleis and LFCO vice-president Rhoda Fabian.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Victims of wildfires in the High Prairie region and those evacuated from their homes were supported during a donation drive May 19 by the local Filipino organization.

The LuzViMinda Filipino Canadian Organization – High Prairie organization collected hygiene products at Help the Wildfire Evacuees Donation Drive for the High Prairie and District Food Bank.

“We collected 650 items,” president Diana Escano says.

During the drive, volunteers collected products from shoppers at Freson Bros. from 3-8 p.m., Escano says.

“The donation drive was a small way to show empathy to the victims affected by wildfires in our community,” Escano says.

The Filipino organization approached food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont and asked for a list of items needed.

During the donation drive, people were invited to donate shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, lotion, deodorant and sanitary pads.

“The outpouring of support it received is attributed to the generous hearts of people in the High Prairie region,” Escano says.

People also donated cash, which allowed the organization to buy Freson Bros. gift cards that were donated to the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Escano personally donated five children’s blankets, one adult blanket and one child’s pillow to the High Prairie Friendship Centre.

The organization appreciates all those who supported the donation drive.

“Officers and members of the LuzViMinda Filipino Canadian Organization are grateful to our community for supporting the donation drive,” Escano says.

She and the LFCO also thank store manager Steve McLeod for allowing the organization to stage the donation drive at the store.