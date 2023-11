High Prairie Elementary School marked Remembrance Day with an assembly Nov. 8 with several members of the High Prairie branch of the Royal Canadian Legion. The ceremony was led by students in Chris Langlois’ Grade 4 class and Charlene Porisky’s Grade 5-6 class. Students sang In Flanders Field and read a Remembrance Day poem War is Not a Video Game. Videos about veterans and Remembrance Day were also viewed. Videos included Soldier’s Cry and Highway of Heroes.

High Prairie Elementary School marked Remembrance Day with an assembly Nov. 8 with several members of the High Prairie branch of the Royal Canadian Legion. Above, Grade 1 students Mia Fabian, left, and Axl Metchooyeah, prepare to carry a large handmade wreath in to the school. Students in the class of teacher Kim Corless made the wreath.

Grade 4 student Melody Young, left, and Benjamin Bain, Grade 5, were the masters of ceremonies for the Remembrance Day assembly.

Grade 6 student Bradley Robinson, left, and Grade 4 student Lillian Erhler read a poem War is Not a VIdeo Game.

Holding lighted candles, students in Chris Langlois’ Grade 4 class and Charlene Porisky’s Grade 5-6 class sing In Flanders Fields led by music teacher Crystal Larose. Left-right, are Phoenix Sutherland-Richards, Tyler Hamelin, Rosalea McDermott and Silas Baptist.

Grade 6 student Arianna Palisoc, left, and Grade 4 student Makinlee Kerr read a pledge A Commitment to Remember that ends We Will Remember Them.