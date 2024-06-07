High Prairie Elementary students put ‘spring’ into concert

High Prairie Elementary School students from Grades 4-6 presented their annual spring concert on May 23 in the gymnasium. Each class performed several numbers under the direction of Music teacher Crystal Larose during the 40-minute concert, which delighted family and friends attending.
Students in the Grade 4L class of teacher Chris Langlois play their ukuleles in the song Eye of the Tiger. In front, left-right, are Rosalea McDermott, Harley Parker, Lily Ehrler and Makinlee Kerr. In back, left-right, are Blaze Laverdiere, Silas Baptist and Tyler Hamelin.
Students in the Grade 5D class of teacher Lori Denty play their ukuleles in the song Thunder. Front left-right, are Kamrynn Duquette, Brooklyn Ouderkirk, Rebecca Nielson, Zendaya Laboucan and Destiny Ehrler. Back row left-right. Arthur Calahaisen-Smith, John Paquette, Mary-Annah Ward, A.J. Mouallem and Kable Tarzwell.
Students in the Grade 5D class of teacher Lori Denty play their ukuleles in the song Thunder. Front left-right, are Zendaya Laboucan, Destiny Ehrler and Khair Bhardwaj. Behind is A.J. Mouallem.
Students in the Grade 6M class of teacher Joanne Murphy play their recorders in the song Poor Wayfaring Stranger. Left-right, are Brooklyn Hartwig and Jordan Teynor.
Students in the Grade 6M class of teacher Joanne Murphy play their ukuleles in the song Best Day of My Life. Front left-right, are Maya Cunningham, Athena Sander-Ferguson and Lily Gordey.
Students in the Grade 4S class of teacher Tara Shantz played recorders in the song Dance Monkey. In front, left-right, are Emily Fleming, Callista Morgan, and Dayten Gordey. In the back row, left-right, are Skylar Willier and Caleb Patenaude.
Students in the Grade 4S class of teacher Tara Shantz performed a song with something called an ugly stick! Left-right, are Darien Alook, Caleb Patenaude, Harmony Stewart and Neveah Desmarais.