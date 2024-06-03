High Prairie Elementary students present popular Dr. Seuss play

High Prairie Elementary School students in Charlene Porisky’s Grade 5/6P class staged the play The Lorax on May 22 under the direction of Music teacher Crystal Larose. The Lorax is a book written by popular children’s author Dr. Seuss and published in 1971. The story is commonly recognized as a fable about the danger of greed causing human destruction of the natural environment, using the literary element of personification to create relatable characters for industry, the environment and environmental activism. The Lorax shows the author’s views on climate changed and pollution and teaches children about how important for everyone to do their part to protect the environment.

Father gets a phone call about getting rich from cutting down all the trees with Young Once-ler. Left-right, are Blake Doucette (Aunt Once-ler), back, Sarah Cox (Child), front, and Ben Bain (Father). Bradley Robinson (Young-Once-ler), left, is pulled by Lucas Calhoon (Mule) to the truffala tree forest. Four boys play their parts. Left-right, are Josh Capiral (Humming Fish), Bradley Robinson (Young Once-ler), Eric Delorme (Lorax 2) and Kobe Chalifoux (Lorax 1). Students read their lines. Left-right, are Khloe Brzezicki, Eric Delorme (Lorax 2), and Leslie Lawrie. Young Once-ler cuts down a tree and the Lorax was living in that tree. Front left-right, are Leslie Lawrie, Blake Ernst and Eric Delorme (Lorax 2). Behind is Bradley Robinson (Young Once-ler). The last truffala tree, centre, tells the world how sad it is to be the last of the truffala trees. Left-right, are Khloe Brzezicki, Azais Gray Thunder (the Last Truffala Tree), and Blake Doucette (Aunt Once-ler). Swoonie Swans stand in position. Left-right, are Mileena Kaminesky, Addie Venoit, Grace Yellowknee and Tiandra Laboucan.