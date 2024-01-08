High Prairie Elementary students bring joy at Christmas

High Prairie Elementary School students from kindergarten to Grade 3 presented their annual Christmas concert on Dec. 20. Each class sang Christmas carols under the direction of music teacher Crystal Larose in the hour-long concert. In some songs, students were accompanied by the intermediate band under the direction of Collin Rattray. All performing students joined together to sing and wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to conclude the concert.

Kindergarten students in the KZ class of Hilary Zahacy sang Snowkey Hokey and recited the Snowball poem. Left-right, are Harshil Bhardwaj, Bauer Martin, Maisie Gaudette, Evann Pollack and Lilly Biener. Kindergarten students in the KM class of Tannisha Mackenzie sang Santa’s Stuck and He’ll Be Coming Down the Chimney. Left-right, are Kaleb Halcrow, Amelia Hamelin, Layla Haggerty-Emes, Owen Siegle and Sophia Perry. Grade 1B students in the class of Roberta Barrons sang Christmas Stew and Dial 911. Left-right, are Naviah Lamouche, Arreia Cox-Auger, Elise Findlay, Hudson Haas, Avery Caudron and Ainsley Wood. Students in the Grade 2CL class of Natalie Cole-Lamothe sang Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Rocks for Christmas. Left-right, are Mila Gaudette, Everett Moore, Stetson Phillips, Erin Pichay and Blaire Rigaux-Willier. Students in the Grade 2C class of Becki Cardinal present a reading of A Christmas Alphabet. Left-right, are Tyreese Hamelin, Declan Kendall, Fayden L’Hirondelle-Willier, Easton Martin and Katlynn Speers. Grade 1C students in Kim Corless’ class sang Santa’s Special Elf, Up on the Rooftop and Hello, My Friend, Hello, Left-right, are Jax Roy, Axl Metchooyeah, Samuel Pitts, Cael Patenaude, Cassie Brule, Elizabeth Veniot. Students in the Grade 3J class of Penny Johansson sang Here Comes the Snow, Invisible and Jolly Old St. Nicholas. Front row left-right, are Scout Courtorielle, Scarlett Palisoc, London Laverdiere and Anna-May L’Hirondelle-Willier. Grade 3R students in the class of Rhona Ragan sang Christmas Stuff, Jingle Bells and That Time of Year.. Left left-right, are Kaylee Patenaude-Richards, Vienna Lamouche, Joe Ridge and Luke Desjarlais.