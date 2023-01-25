High Prairie Curling Club hosting qualifier

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Curling Club will be hosting a Curling Alberta qualifier Jan. 27-28 for the Alberta Mixed Doubles Curling Championship Jan. 27-28.

There are 16 berths available for the Alberta championships. Six teams will pre-qualify through participation in provincial and national tournaments. The other 10 teams will qualify through three qualifiers held in Alberta at the Leduc, High Prairie, and Crowsnest curling clubs.

Three will be competing in High Prairie for a single berth in the Alberta championships: