The High Prairie Curling Club held its Closing Mixed Bonspiel March 3-5. The Kal-Tire A Event was won by Bernie Poloz while the UFA B Event was won by Tyler Airth and the POPS Home Hardware C Event by Brent Kushner. It was the 21st win for the Poloz rink (availabel records).

Bernie Poloz skipped his rink to the A Event title and 21st title overall (available records). Poloz scored four points in the fifth end to break open a close game and won 6-2 over Jim Zabolotniuk. Left-right are rink members Bernie Poloz, Jesse Smith, Lynn Smith and Laura Poloz.

Tyler Airth skipped his rink to the B Event title by scoring three points in the final end to defeat John Chapman’s rink 7-6. Rink members are Tyler Airth, right, and Andrew Airth, Riley Airth and Dylan Fath.