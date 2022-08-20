High Prairie CAO search expands

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie is expanding its search for a new CAO.

At its regular meeting Aug. 9, council approved a recommendation to advertise a job posting with the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators at a cost of $400.

“The rate for a single job posting is $250, plus tax for CAMA and as the town does not have any employees that are CAMA members, our cost as a non-member would be $400 plus tax,” treasurer Rita Maure says in a report to council.

“It would be more national.”

She notes it was suggested that the job search add the CAMA website to the town list of advertising locations.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk agrees.

“This is an additional site,” Panasiuk says.

Councillor Donna Deynaka opposed the motion.

Maure says administration is striving to assist council with this third round of advertising the recruitment for the CAO position.

“CAMA’s Jobscene services provides exceptional value and it is simply one of the best ways available to find the right person for the organization,” Maure says.

Through the CAMA Jobscene service, the posting reaches its members in every province and territory.”

She notes through CivicJobs.ca, the posting also reaches a broad public audience.

CivicJobs.ca is Canada’s largest online source for municipal postings.

An initiative of Civicinfo BC in Victoria, B.C., CivicJobs.ca is made possible through a partnership between Canadian local government professional organizations, including the CAMA.