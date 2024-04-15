High Prairie, Big Lakes County particiating at conference

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is supporting a regional conference that promotes economic development.

At its regular meeting March 13, council approved a sponsorship grant of $1,000 and in-kind support of $300 to the Spark the North conference on April 25 at Slave Lake.

Hosted by Community Futures – Lesser Slave Lake, the event is promoted as an opportunity “uniting communities for regional growth”.

Council also appointed Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin to serve on a panel to present economic development issues in Big Lakes.

Community Futures requested council appoint a member of the county economic development committee to serve on the panel.

Mifflin serves on the committee with Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard and Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux. He also represents Big Lakes council on the Community Futures board of directors.

CAO David Reynolds says the panel provides an opportunity to share stories around the north.

“It’s about having a good understanding about what’s going on in economic development in the region,” Reynolds says.

A letter from Community Futures states the event will benefit local business and economic development authorities.

“This invitation is an opportunity to showcase your achievements and inspire others to contribute to our shared economic prosperity,” project co-ordinator Divine Kitchen says.

Community Futures initiated the annual event two years ago to provide an opportunity for leaders in economic development to network and share information.

“The collaborative efforts aims to encourage dialogue and co-operation among a diverse group of thought leaders, business professionals small-business owners, community leaders, local officials and citizens,” Kitchen said.

“It’s an exceptional occasion designed to energize, educate and unify citizens in their endeavours to propel regional growth,” she added.

The Town of Slave Lake, Northern Lakes College, the M.D. of Lesser Slave River and the M.D. of Opportunity are other major partners in the event.

The poster promotes the 2024 event as an opportunity to:

-Learn practices in human resources such as attracting and retaining employees.

-Discuss local community challenges.

-Uncover innovative approaches to attract exceptional employees.

-Embrace Indigenous inclusion and equality.